ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Dubuque, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2xrS7F00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dubuque, IA metro area consists of just Dubuque County. As of April 5, there were 26,702.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dubuque residents, 8.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dubuque metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Dubuque, IA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,188 20,426.4 141 114.3
26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 39,548 23,171.3 227 133.0
16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,402 23,477.4 727 269.2
19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 90,667 23,786.2 1,028 269.7
47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,734 24,023.9 593 349.7
19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,088 25,584.7 1,554 228.4
20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,897 26,702.9 294 303.1
43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,852 28,399.8 466 324.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 500,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,908 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque, IA
Coronavirus
Dubuque, IA
Health
Dubuque County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 225,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,675 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 144,201 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,393 reported infections for every […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 673,047 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,614 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 118,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,912 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy