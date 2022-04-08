ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2xrREW00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Duluth, MN-WI metro area consists of St. Louis County, Douglas County, Carlton County, and one other county. As of April 5, there were 23,940.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Duluth residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Duluth metro area, Douglas County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 26,635.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Douglas County, the most of any county in Duluth, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Lake County, there were 19,554.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Duluth.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Duluth metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.9% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Duluth, MN-WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
20260 Duluth, MN-WI 289,247 69,247 23,940.4 726 251.0
33460 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 3,573,609 900,768 25,206.1 7,402 207.1
31860 Mankato, MN 100,749 25,824 25,632.0 164 162.8
40340 Rochester, MN 217,964 56,828 26,072.2 237 108.7
41060 St. Cloud, MN 198,581 64,681 32,571.6 539 271.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 201,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 10, bringing the total count to more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 976,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 225,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,675 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 105,225 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,802 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
HICKORY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,022,179 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,677 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 500,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,908 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Mn Wi#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 144,201 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,393 reported infections for every […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 374,175 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,475 reported infections for every […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 750,570 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 443,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,336 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 118,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,912 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmer Who Died From Work Injury Is Keeping Others Alive Via Organ Donation

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Minnesota farm family has a touching story about organ donation. Last June, 42-year-old Eric Howard of Spring Valley fell off his semi-truck while loading corn and suffered a serious brain injury. His 19-year-old son Luke performed CPR, but sadly, Eric later died at a Rochester hospital. “He just taught the boys so much. He taught them work ethic, he taught them about helping others,” said Chris Howard, Eric’s wife. Chris said her husband never said no to someone in need. But on June 19 of last year, it was Eric who...
ROCHESTER, MN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy