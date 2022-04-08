ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Done with fathers

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Poor Single Mothers Need Money,” reads the headline at Bloomberg News, “Not Husbands.” Talk about dismantling the patriarchy!. It seems the assault on fathers is coming from all corners these days. What does the research tell us? Children raised without a father present are far more...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Vindictive Narcissists Seek Revenge

There are different types of narcissists and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter. In extreme cases, your life could be in danger if you’re dealing with this individual because they are often willing to stop at nothing to get what they want.
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

18 False Beliefs of People Raised With Emotional Neglect

If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Poverty#Crime#Bloomberg News#The Rand Corporation#Rand
StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: New footage shows MAGA activist ‘exposing’ self-help cult in the 1980s

Newly unearthed footage shows controversial MAGA activist Ginni Thomas denouncing a “cult” that she escaped from in the 1980s. Ms Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says she wants to “expose Lifespring”, a long-defunct self-help group, in a video posted to Twitter by cult expert Steven Hassan.Former members of Lifespring say the for-profit self-awareness organisation employed “deceptive and indirect techniques of persuasion and control”. Ms Thomas has previously spoken about how Lifespring leaders separated her from her family and friends, and being forced into hiding as she sought to leave the group in the mid-1980s. “As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

KBJ opposes the Declaration of Independence, so oppose her

The Senate should not confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson because she does not believe in the Declaration of Independence. Credit to Ed Whelan of the Ethics and Public Policy Center for catching a worrisome exchange on this topic on page 79 of Jackson’s response to written questions . It’s part of a disturbing trend on the political Left, but Jackson’s response is probably the clearest example of it in judicial nominations to date.
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jennifer March, MS

What Makes Someone a Narcissist

Breaking down the clear truths of a narcissist. A narcissist may have been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder or someone who displays consistent narcissistic behavior signs. A narcissist has a repeated pattern of manipulative and destructive behavior.
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Growing Up With a Narcissistic Mother

Approximately 5 percent of the population has a narcissistic personality disorder, but narcissistic behavioral traits are far more common. People who develop narcissistic traits are often children of parents who are inconsistent and unpredictable in their expression of love. Boundaries can help protect you from the onslaught of criticism or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy