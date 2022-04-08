Community opinions sought in design of new central Omaha library

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.

