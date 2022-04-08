ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Community opinions sought in design of new central Omaha library

By Marlo Lundak
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A public forum was held at the A.V. Sorensen Library Thursday night, giving community members the chance to provide opinions and ask questions about the new proposed central Omaha library. The idea of creating a more central location has been discussed for years and was...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha announces a portion of South 84th Street will be closed until November. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, South 84th Street will be closed between Farnam Drive and Dodge Street - along the Methodist Hospital. South 84th Street between Indian Hills Drive and West Dodge Road is unaffected.
OMAHA, NE
Mercury

Boyertown Community Library says farewell to library director

The Boyertown Community Library is saying farewell to Library Director Susan Lopez, who recently announced her resignation. “After 12 years, it is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my resignation as director of the Boyertown Community Library,” Lopez said in the announcement. “It has been such an honor to have served the community in this capacity and I look forward to being able to serve in different ways in the coming months. The library is a wonderful place, with wonderful people and I have been blessed to have been part of it.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Omaha Public Library Project Survey

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha has released an online survey to get input from the public about the new public library project. The City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, and others are encouraging participation from the community in the engagement phase of the potential new library at 72nd and Dodge. The city says the survey is focused on listening to a variety of viewpoints and ensuring that the design and service capabilities of a new central public library meets community needs. The survey can also be taken at other public library locations.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Omaha area businesses ticketed for alcohol sales to minors

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is promoting a new initiative aimed at preventing crime. A new pilot project in Blackstone was announced Monday with pedestrian safety in mind. Permitless conceal carry bill fails in Nebraska legislature. Updated: 3 hours ago. A fierce fight at the legislature over gun rights. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Boy on skateboard ran red light

Republican candidate Jim Pillen selected former Lancaster County District Attorney Joe Kelly as his running mate. The special election in June to replace Jeff Fortenberry's term is the same day as his sentencing in Los Angeles. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Omaha City Council votes to remove the county health...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Knicely Done: Quadruplets celebrate 20th birthdays at family donut shop

The Madonna school students were working hard for about an hour a day making sack lunches. Volunteers assemble hundreds of care kits for OPS students. Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves today for Omaha Public Schools. Knicely Done: Abide Omaha's Christmas Store Event. Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:00...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Home care agencies looking for staff, help from Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no secret that hospitality and health care jobs have been some of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But now, Omaha home care staffing agencies are hoping to fill in some gaps caused by staffing shortages. “It’s really heartbreaking and against what we’re...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Omaha Public Library#Gardening#Uban Construction#Wowt#A V Sorensen Library
The Voice

Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.
AURORA, IL
Fox11online.com

Sustainability and children are the focus in new Appleton Library design

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Appleton Public Library Board of Trustees now knows what the new, more $30 million library will look like. Architect Skidmore, Owings & Merrill of Chicago unveiled renderings of the renovated library in a presentation to the board Friday. And board members couldn’t be happier.
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Excitement building for new Oak Lodge Library, park

Anatta Blackmarr: Clackamas County commissioners will hold a meeting about the Concord project at 6 p.m. on March 30.During the last several months, the Board of County Commissioners asked the Oak Grove and Jennings Lodge community to speak with one voice about how to move forward with the Concord project in Oak Lodge. I'm happy to say that the community is united behind a single message — one that frees up the library to move ahead right away. The Board of Trustees of the Library, the Oak Grove Community Council, the citizen advisory committee for the North Clackamas Parks &...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WOWT

New development in Omaha’s Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to the Old Market lately, you’ll notice construction. “It’s really exciting because you get to see where it came from, where it started at, and now where it’s going forward and just the progression that the city has grown and gotten better at, is amazing,” said Derrick Strong, Omaha resident.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Chiefs hear community concerns

A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse still had questions. Mia is expected to make a full recovery.
OMAHA, NE
1808Delaware

Applications Sought For Community Enhancement Grants Program

The Delaware County Commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County. The program has traditionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware Designated A ‘SolSmart’ Community

The City of Delaware is receiving a bronze designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier for homes and businesses to go solar. This designation recognizes the City of Delaware for taking steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development. SolSmart is led by...
DELAWARE STATE
WOWT

Thieves steal Omaha nonprofit’s trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big hit for a local nonprofit organization. Their trailer was stolen. The nonprofit, In Common, works to bring neighborhoods together and they’re not going to let this stop their mission. Gabe Jasso is a community organizer for In Common. “We had the hitch locked,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy