It is a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. So grab a jacket, but wear those layers. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s. We are going to see a very slight chance for light, quick-passing showers this evening. Most of us in South Mississippi will not see any showers. Tonight will be another chilly night with lows dropping into the 40s. In fact, morning lows over the next few mornings will be in the 40s. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s. This weekend will be pleasantly perfect! Enjoy!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO