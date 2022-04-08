ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gaylord man arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and other charges

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTSEGO COUNTY – On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 12:13 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress at a...

