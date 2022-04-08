Gaylord man arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and other charges

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per HourGetty Images. A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.
