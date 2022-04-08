Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Sends Aid to Ukraine
By Vincenzo Scarapicchia
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
4 days ago
After collecting donations for over a month, Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church sent aid to Ukraine. In collaboration with organizations throughout the Southern Tier and Central New York, Sacred Heart collected hundreds of boxes of...
AUSTIN, Texas – On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott attended the Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston. They joined the parish in praying for peace and protection for the people of Ukraine. Governor Abbott had previously declared today, March 13, as a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine. Following the service, Governor Abbott met with Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine in Houston.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have “enormous economic repercussions” in the country and beyond. Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price...
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that they're investigating unconfirmed reports that the Russian military has used "phosphorus munitions" in the key southern port city of Mariupol, which would be the first time chemical weapons have been used in the seven-week war. Chemical weapons were used in Syria's...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo. The pope has asked Bishops throughout the world to celebrate mass on Friday, and the Diocese of Amarillo announced […]
Comments / 0