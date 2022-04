DOVER – Timmy MacGregor drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning as the Dover High School baseball team opened the season with a 5-4 walk-off Division I win over Merrimack on Monday afternoon. Dover senior Luke Russell struck out seven and scattered six hits over six innings, allowing three earned runs. Alex Cook struck out two in the seventh, earning the win. ...

