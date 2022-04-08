ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Sunline drivers voting on a new contract

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
Sunline Transit drivers are voting on a new contract.

Sunline officials would only confirm to News Channel 3 that their drivers are voting on a new agreement. They also said they are unaware of any talks of a strike should the agreement not be ratified.

The voting took place all day at the Palm Springs Hilton.

We reached out to the head of the union which represents Sunline drivers -who had no comment.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn any new developments.

