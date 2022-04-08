ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max’s Louden Square Buffet closes its doors after 48 years

 4 days ago

At noon Thursday, the line to get in...

Related
KOOL 101.7

Longtime Duluth Car Wash And Lube Center Closing Its Doors

After years of cleaning, detailing, and lubing cars, this longtime Duluth car wash is closing soon. London Road Car Wash and Lube Center, located, you guessed it, on London Rd. announced that after years in business, they will be closing soon. In a letter shared with customers, they say that "it has been our pleasure to give you and your family great service over the years."
DULUTH, MN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sammy’s Famous Corned Beef is closing Downtown after 35 years

Pittsburgh is losing another longtimer, with 35-year-old Sammy’s Famous Corned Beef planning to close its Downtown restaurant later this month. Sammy’s, at 901 Liberty Ave., announced the news on Facebook late Monday, promising to still be around to serve that cured meat we especially need this time of year until shuttering on March 25.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella closes its doors in Theatre District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night was bittersweet at Club Marcella, as the venue celebrated its final night in Buffalo’s Theatre District. Club owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo talked about how the venue prepared for the night. “I know all of the VIPs are taken — the phone is off the wall,” he said. “We have […]
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Goshen, NY Boutique Closing its Doors

Over the past couple of years, we have watched some of our favorite businesses, restaurants, and shops close. Some of them closed for good while others returned after some time. Along with some Hudson Valley businesses closing, others were just beginning. Some were starting off for the first time while...
GOSHEN, NY
94.5 PST

Beloved Bristol, PA Bakery Forced to Close Its Doors

The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again. Angelina's Bake Shop on Mill Street in Bristol Borough have closed up shop until further notice. There was a goodbye for now message on Facebook saying, "It is with great sadness that we bid you a farewell, as we have made the difficult decision to close our doors Sunday, March 13, 2022 until further notice. The economic impact of COVID-19 we have faced over these last two years has left Angelina's to come to this decision."
BRISTOL, PA
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo’s Food Dance to Shut Its Doors. This Time, For Good

In an announcement that's sure to be a disappointment for long-time residents of Kalamazoo, Food Dance has announced that they are shutting their doors. For those who don't know, Food Dance is a farm-to-table type of restaurant that focused on creating hand-crafted dishes with locally sourced food and sustainably raised meats and fish. Aside from their restaurant, they also have a little market where you can pick up pies, jams, and other delectable goodies.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NPR

Wormrot, 'Behind Closed Doors'

Wormrot can make seconds seem like an ecstatic eternity. The Singaporean grindcore trio thrashes more riffs, blasts more beats and growls with jaw-ripping ferocity in the time it takes to find the snooze button on a fallen alarm clock. Their latest release, "Behind Closed Doors" which comes six years since the band's last album, switches between Wormrot's signature speed and AC/DC-stompin' rock and roll swagger. Frontman Arif, adapting his style after inflicting severe vocal cord damage, is no less diverse in his delivery as he grunts, yowls and shrieks over Rasyid, whose guitar work has significantly leveled up, injecting micro-melodic spaces into the scorching shred.
MUSIC

