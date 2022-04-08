Rockets at Raptors: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In their final road game of the 2021-22 season, the Houston Rockets will make their first and only international trip when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

The young and rebuilding Rockets haven’t won since shifting to a rest plan for veterans Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, and Dennis Schroder, and they now have the league’s worst record — and the No. 1 positioning slot entering the 2022 NBA draft lottery — all to themselves.

But there’s still plenty to watch for, from a development perspective. Young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 66 points on efficient shooting in Tuesday’s loss at Brooklyn, and Green is on a historic rookie streak with five straight games of 30+ points. If the 20-year-old, drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, does it again Friday, he would tie Allen Iverson (1997) for the modern rookie record.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam and the host Raptors are working to secure the No. 5 seed in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference standings. Toronto also starts its own highly touted rookie in Scottie Barnes, who will likely join Green on a loaded All-Rookie First Team for the 2021 draft class.

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 8

Friday, April 8 Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

6:30 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-60)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Garrison Mathews

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Center: Alperen Sengun

Toronto Raptors (47-33)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Gary Trent Jr.

Forward: OG Anunoby

Forward: Scottie Barnes

Center: Pascal Siakam

Both lineups are based on each team’s latest game notes.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report again lists veterans Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, and Dennis Schroder as out (primarily for resting). Two-way players Trevelin Queen and Anthony Lamb remain in the G League.

The Raptors will not issue their injury report until Friday, since they also played Thursday versus Philadelphia. For that game, Toronto listed Anunoby as questionable with a right quad contusion and Yuta Watanabe as questionable with left quad soreness. Ultimately, neither played.

The Rockets haven’t played since Tuesday, so maintenance considerations will not be an issue Friday for head coach Stephen Silas. On the other hand, Toronto’s Nick Nurse may have to be mindful of certain fatigue factors, since they hosted the 76ers just 24 hours earlier.