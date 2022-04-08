ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets at Raptors: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsJFc_0f2xoEc000
Photo by Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In their final road game of the 2021-22 season, the Houston Rockets will make their first and only international trip when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

The young and rebuilding Rockets haven’t won since shifting to a rest plan for veterans Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, and Dennis Schroder, and they now have the league’s worst record — and the No. 1 positioning slot entering the 2022 NBA draft lottery — all to themselves.

But there’s still plenty to watch for, from a development perspective. Young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 66 points on efficient shooting in Tuesday’s loss at Brooklyn, and Green is on a historic rookie streak with five straight games of 30+ points. If the 20-year-old, drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, does it again Friday, he would tie Allen Iverson (1997) for the modern rookie record.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam and the host Raptors are working to secure the No. 5 seed in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference standings. Toronto also starts its own highly touted rookie in Scottie Barnes, who will likely join Green on a loaded All-Rookie First Team for the 2021 draft class.

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, April 8
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-60)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Garrison Mathews
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Toronto Raptors (47-33)

  • Guard: Fred VanVleet
  • Guard: Gary Trent Jr.
  • Forward: OG Anunoby
  • Forward: Scottie Barnes
  • Center: Pascal Siakam

Both lineups are based on each team’s latest game notes.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report again lists veterans Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, and Dennis Schroder as out (primarily for resting). Two-way players Trevelin Queen and Anthony Lamb remain in the G League.

The Raptors will not issue their injury report until Friday, since they also played Thursday versus Philadelphia. For that game, Toronto listed Anunoby as questionable with a right quad contusion and Yuta Watanabe as questionable with left quad soreness. Ultimately, neither played.

The Rockets haven’t played since Tuesday, so maintenance considerations will not be an issue Friday for head coach Stephen Silas. On the other hand, Toronto’s Nick Nurse may have to be mindful of certain fatigue factors, since they hosted the 76ers just 24 hours earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Allen Iverson
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy