SOUTH LYON — It was not your traditional baseball doubleheader on Monday at South Lyon East, where the Cougars did battle with Lakes Valley Conference foe Waterford Mott. In fact, it was a continuation of three straight head-to-head meetings that began last week. The two teams played a pair of games on April 7 at Mott, with East winning Game 1 by a score of 9-5. The back end of that doubleheader was halted after three innings due to darkness with East leading 5-3.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO