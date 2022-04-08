ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This company will pay you $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A streaming site wants to pay you $2,400 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.

For the third year in a row MagellanTV has selected a lineup of 32 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing and to share on social media.

The person who is hired will watch:

  • “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror”
  • “Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer”
  • “Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack”
  • “Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer”
  • “Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory”
  • “The White Widow”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling”
  • “The Writer With No Hands”
  • “Murder of Lee Irving”
  • “What Happened to Holly Barlett?”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces”
  • “21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate”
  • “21st Century Killer: Donna Perry”
  • “Body Snatchers of New York”
  • “The Alps Murders”
  • “Nightclub Killer”
  • “The Family Who Vanished”
  • “Finding Leigh”
  • “Parachute Murder Plot”
  • “Deep Water”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free”
  • “Great Bank Heists”
  • “Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona”
  • “Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams”

The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.

You can click here to apply.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

Community Policy