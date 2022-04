Nick Jonas is opening a restaurant in San Diego, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The “Sucker” singer has teamed up with his tequila brand’s co-founder John Varvatos to launch the Villa One™ Tequila Garden this Spring. “John and I became fast friends and collaborators the moment we met,” Jonas, 29, told Page Six. “We shared the same values of spending time with friends and family and our vision to create a high-quality tequila that could be shared during those special moments came to life with Villa One.” Located at the Theatre Box in the Gaslamp Quarter, the stylish rooftop venue will...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO