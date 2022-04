ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th National Anniversary of March for Meals. March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the homebound seniors who rely on nutritious home-delivered meals to remain healthy and independent at home.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO