After 54 holes of demanding golf at Augusta National Golf Club, we look at The Masters leaderboard after Round 3 with Scottie Scheffler hanging on. We’re just 18 holes away from crowning a new champion at The Masters. After the wind-swept Friday rounds, it seemed as if Scottie Scheffler might run away with things at Augusta National Golf Club. While most players tried to just survive, the 25-year-old Texan with three wins in his previous five starts shot a 67 that gave him a five-shot lead.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO