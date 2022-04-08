Get Ready For Another Busy Hurricane Season
And the hits keep coming!
The 2022 hurricane season is expected to be another busy one. Weather researchers at Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season for the 7th consecutive year. Forecasters are predicting 19 names storms in the Atlantic, at least four of which could become Category 3 storms or higher. A typical hurricane season will see about 14 named storms. Last season saw 21, and 2020 saw an all-time record of 30. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through Nov. 30th.
Why are hurricanes becoming so much more common?
Do we need to adjust what a ‘typical’ hurricane season looks like?
