Tulare, CA

POLICE: Man threatened family with gun, SWAT called in

By Garrett Brown
 4 days ago

UPDATE: This story has been updated, the incident occurred on Estate Drive, not Estate Street, as police has initially reported

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reportedly using methamphetamines and threatening family members with a loaded rifle in Tulare was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the incident was reported around 1:23 p.m when they responded to a situation on the 400 block of Estate Drive about a 38-year-old man with a gun.

The person who had given the information to the police said the man, Adam Brooks, was recently confined to a wheelchair and had barricaded himself in a bedroom for safety while he waited for the police. The person contacting police also reported that they believed Brooks was using methamphetamines

When officers arrived, they say they found the room the person who reported the incident was barricaded in and were able to remove him through a window. Officers also learned that another man, who was bedridden, was inside as well and was said to be possibly having a stroke. He was removed and sent to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

At the time officers say they believed that Brooks was still inside and armed. After establishing a security perimeter, one of the officers saw Brooks in the backyard of the home. When officers ordered Brooks to the ground, they say Brooks turned and ran into the residence.

A Tulare Police Department SWAT team was deployed and worked to get Brooks to surrender, according to officials. After a lengthy attempt to get Brooks to come out of the residence, Brooks was seen climbing onto the roof of the residence from an adjacent building.

Brooks was taken into custody without further incident, according to police. After a search of the residence, officers found a loaded .22 rifle.

DEB R.
4d ago

.... such ugly, unstable, violent times! .. The kids today have no hope of fond memories to look back on, should they survive these times. not at all friendly days which they must endure . someway.. somehow. the world around children today is not at all a time of joy, peace and fun 💔😞.. as they grow to adulthood, they will likely have only dark violence and instability. not a world which a child has many to look up to. God vless our children .. their children.. our world! in Jesus name! 💔🙏🕊️🛐💔✝️

Eric Romeiro
4d ago

Only 38 yrs old how sad 😔 May the Good Lord Help these people & Protect are Law Enforcement People always 😊

Miriam Silva
4d ago

I’m a good neighborhood I’m from tulare and now it’s ugly here to live it has so many homeless roaming around on drugs not safe

