Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance (CVBCA) announced that Sharon Brosious is retiring. After 26 years of service to the community, Sharon is will continue to consult with the organization and be part of CVBCA events. On the recommendation of Sharon, the CVBCA Board elected Samantha Logsdon as the new President. In recommending Samantha, she told the Board, “She has all the qualities needed to do this work: her nursing background and business experience give her the tools necessary to run the day-to-day operations of the CVBCA. But more important than education or experience is her passion for this ministry.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO