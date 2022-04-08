ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Faithful fans filling Dragons seats for two decades

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43H9Mv_0f2xlIB700

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Dragons have always drawn a crowd, but it’s never just been for the game.

Since the first pitch in 2000, faithful fans have been filling seats.

From the beginning, Centerville resident Richard Winters has been in one of those seats, right behind the first base dugout.

“Being up close just makes you feel like you’re part of the game,” Winters said.

Dayton Dragons proud of their community initiatives

“We always thought we would have a good first year–the honeymoon period and then it might tail off. So we wanted to put in our business strategies we worked in 1998 and 1999 so that it would be a long-term success story not just short term,” Eric Deutsch, Executive Vice President of the Dayton Dragons states.

From the start, the Dragons built and applied long-term strategies. With record attendance the first year, they’ve continued to draw a crowd.

“This is as much a social activity as it is a sports activity,” said Winters.

“You don’t watch every at-bat. You don’t watch every pitch. It allows you to have social time,” states Deutsch.

Dragons games quickly became a summertime staple in Dayton, bringing families of fans to the ballpark for more than two decades.

For Richard, baseball fandom runs deep.

“My mom was an avid baseball fan–member of the Rosie Reds and instilled that love of baseball in me as a child,” describes Winters.

Watch the full “Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special” here

The Dragons have been selling out the ballpark for more than 20 years. Prior to COVID, the Dragons finished with 1,385 sellouts and averaged more than 8,000 fans per game.

“It’s just part of the American psyche. I think that’s what happens with baseball. It’s happened here in Dayton. We’ll have ticket holders that signed up 20 years ago,” stated Deutsch.

Darlene Braunschweiger has been a season ticket holder since 2000.

“Oh, it’s just a lot of fun to go!” Braunschweiger exclaimed.

Going to the games, she’s been collecting Dragons souvenirs. She has a collection of bobbleheads, figurines, hats, umbrellas, and other Dragons giveaways.

To Dragons fans, the weather never seems to matter. Rain or shine, the bonds formed by baseball keep them coming back.

“We’ve had the same usher for all those years. Our son is named Carl and the usher for our area is named Carl. So, Carl and Carl struck up a friendship after all those years,” laughed Braunschweiger. “And he just kind of became a member of the family. You got to know the people that sat around you.”

The timeless tradition has brought generations of fans together.

Dayton Dragons focusing on families and children this season

“It’s just this kind of Norman Rockwell thing that gets put into everybody’s calendar. Every summer, hey, you got to take your family, you got to take your kids to the ballgame, and there’s something special about being with the family at the ball game,” states Deutsch.

With Dragons fans, it’s never just about who wins or loses. It’s about the experience at the game and the memories they’re able to make.

“The game is fun, but it is not all about the game,” admited Braunschweiger.

“We could be winning 6-1, or we could be losing 6-1. You don’t really care,” stated Deutsch.

The Dragons are excited to welcome fans in for 2022 and are hoping for another sellout season this year.

For all Dayton Dragons coverage, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Tickets for Every & Any Dayton Dragons Fans

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons! He shares more on all of their ticket options. There is a ticket for every fan at every price level!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Affordability is the name of the game at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Baseball has arrived back in Dayton and the Dragons make it so you can bring the whole family. “I think it’s a great family opportunity, company opportunity in the summer to come out to the ball games, baseball is kind of our national pastime of coming out with your mom and your dad. Your first game,” Eric Deutsch, the Dragons Executive Vice President said.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Friendship, OH
City
Centerville, OH
WDTN

Two men charged in Columbus jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
Richard Winters
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#The Dayton Dragons#The Rosie Reds
WDTN

Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Greenville Wednesday night. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened on State Route 49 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road at 9:30 p.m. According to a release, the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Dragons earn DH split with Fort Wayne

Dayton's Alex McGarry hit a two-run home run and starting pitcher Andrew Abbott allowed just one run over four innings as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday night. Fort Wayne won the first game 13-2.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy