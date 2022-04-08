ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dragons are ready to welcome groups for 2022 season

By Caroline Morse
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One of the most special aspects of going to a baseball game is going with a group.

Whether it’s your friends, family or even co-workers, something about going as a group creates a family at the ballpark. Accommodating groups happens to be one of the Dayton Dragons ‘ most favorable talents.

For a while, the coronavirus pandemic changed the ball game entirely. Now in the start of the 2022 season, groups of families, friends and even little league teams are welcomed back into the ballpark, a true blessing in disguise.

Affordability is the name of the Game at Day Air Ballpark

Since the Dayton Dragons opened in 2000, Day Air Ballpark seats have been packed every game.

“You definitely figure out what you miss in life when things get taken away,” said Executive Vice President Eric Deutsch.

For the first time in Dragon’s history, the stadium stood still in 2020.

“We lost the 2020 season, the 2021 season was kind of awkward and odd, this season will be much more normal for us,” said Deutsch. “The world seems to be correcting itself and some people haven’t been to the ballpark in three years.”

Watch the full “Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special” here

Now, the Dragons are back in full swing. Their party suites and decks have already sold out for the 2022 season. Day Air Ballpark is known for its ability to accommodate groups of all sizes and for all occasions.

“We do scouts, churches, schools, little leagues, rotaries, lions clubs, associations, companies, beekeepers, knitting groups, if someone collectively gets together as a group we are more than happy to host them,” said Deutsch.

Between the lawn area, the Dragon’s Lair and party deck suites, Deutsch said they’re looking forward to a normal but exciting season.

Faithful fans filling Dragons seats for two decades

“So in 2020, we lost the entire season, 2021 we had limited capacity for the first part of the season but we had to keep people away from each other so group sales were down,” said Deutsch. “But we did get more normal as the season went on.”

Over 1,500 group tickets are sold per game, which means more than 90,000 dragons fans will be getting their groups back together.

“People are feeling a lot better about getting out, companies are going back to the office,” said Deutsch. “Have fun with the people we used to have fun with so I think people have missed it and we’re looking forward to hosting them this year.”

For all Dayton Dragons coverage, click here .

Tickets for Every & Any Dayton Dragons Fans

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons! He shares more on all of their ticket options. There is a ticket for every fan at every price level!
Affordability is the name of the game at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Baseball has arrived back in Dayton and the Dragons make it so you can bring the whole family. “I think it’s a great family opportunity, company opportunity in the summer to come out to the ball games, baseball is kind of our national pastime of coming out with your mom and your dad. Your first game,” Eric Deutsch, the Dragons Executive Vice President said.
