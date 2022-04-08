Dragons are ready to welcome groups for 2022 season

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One of the most special aspects of going to a baseball game is going with a group.

Whether it’s your friends, family or even co-workers, something about going as a group creates a family at the ballpark. Accommodating groups happens to be one of the Dayton Dragons ‘ most favorable talents.

For a while, the coronavirus pandemic changed the ball game entirely. Now in the start of the 2022 season, groups of families, friends and even little league teams are welcomed back into the ballpark, a true blessing in disguise.

Since the Dayton Dragons opened in 2000, Day Air Ballpark seats have been packed every game.

“You definitely figure out what you miss in life when things get taken away,” said Executive Vice President Eric Deutsch.

For the first time in Dragon’s history, the stadium stood still in 2020.

“We lost the 2020 season, the 2021 season was kind of awkward and odd, this season will be much more normal for us,” said Deutsch. “The world seems to be correcting itself and some people haven’t been to the ballpark in three years.”

Now, the Dragons are back in full swing. Their party suites and decks have already sold out for the 2022 season. Day Air Ballpark is known for its ability to accommodate groups of all sizes and for all occasions.

“We do scouts, churches, schools, little leagues, rotaries, lions clubs, associations, companies, beekeepers, knitting groups, if someone collectively gets together as a group we are more than happy to host them,” said Deutsch.

Between the lawn area, the Dragon’s Lair and party deck suites, Deutsch said they’re looking forward to a normal but exciting season.

“So in 2020, we lost the entire season, 2021 we had limited capacity for the first part of the season but we had to keep people away from each other so group sales were down,” said Deutsch. “But we did get more normal as the season went on.”

Over 1,500 group tickets are sold per game, which means more than 90,000 dragons fans will be getting their groups back together.

“People are feeling a lot better about getting out, companies are going back to the office,” said Deutsch. “Have fun with the people we used to have fun with so I think people have missed it and we’re looking forward to hosting them this year.”

