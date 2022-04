Anthony Isaac “Tony” Cook loved basketball. He was working on his game so he could try out for the South Allegheny High School boys’ basketball team this past winter. As a child, he always had to put in extra time to be able to dribble and shoot because of weakness in his right arm from an operation when he was 9 months old. He was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO