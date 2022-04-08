ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

NWS Update: Critical Fire Weather Conditions Continue Friday and Possibly Saturday

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical fire weather conditions will continue into Friday and possibly on Saturday for our northern counties. The combination of daytime heating, breezy northwest...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Fire conditions in San Antonio to be ‘critical’ through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dry air has settled over Texas causing critical chances for fires in the San Antonio area through Sunday. The dry air combined with gusting winds and dried-out vegetation are cause for fire concern. Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine said local residents should not be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
State
Colorado State
WCBD Count on 2

National Weather Service issues Fire Watch for Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a countywide Fire Weather Watch for six Lowcountry counties. Officials say the public should postpone outdoor burning citing the increased potential for fires to spread rapidly due to low relative humidity and gusty winds. The watch includes the following counties: Charleston County Colleton County Georgetown County […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com

Rain, gloomy conditions continue Friday

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, a few scattered showers possible, W 5-10. 38. Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, chance for scattered rain and snow (especially in afternoon/evening), breezy, W 15-20 G35. 45.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV-TV

Rainy weather continues Thursday, then dry conditions return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Thursday, Storm Team 3 has been tracking pockets of light to moderate rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rainy conditions will continue well into the evening. On and off through Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will be developing. At this point, we expect the...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Grand Island Independent

Friday, March 18 weather update for Nebraska

The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Threat in Western Iowa Later Today

(Des Moines) According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Iowa late this afternoon and into this evening. The storms will carry the potential for a few tornadoes, large hail to the size of golf balls, or larger and damaging wind gusts. Gusty winds are expected this morning with a few gusts over 40 miles per hour.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy