Hurricane season warning as forecasters predict 19 named storms this year in 7th devastating season in a row

FORECASTERS are warning that 2022 could see the seventh devastating hurricane season in a row.

Dr Philip Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University are predicting 19 named storms this year, with nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year.

The average number of storms for the Atlantic Basin season is 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and 3.2 major hurricanes, Georgia NBC affiliate WXIA reported.

The news station said the number is based on 30 years of data from 1991 to 2020.

If the 2022 forecast is correct, there will have been 70 named storms over the past three years.

Dr Klotzbach is a member of the CSU Tropical Weather and Climate Research team. In his findings, he details the main reason for this unprecedented streak of activity.

Marginal La Nina, or cooler than normal Pacific waters near the equator, and warmer than average waters in the Atlantic Ocean are the major factors for the rise in storms, according to Dr Klotzbach.

His findings also suggest that there will be a well above normal chance of a hurricane hitting Florida and Georgia.

The forecast comes as deadly storms have already ripped through multiple states so far this year.

DEADLY TORNADOES

Just this month, winds reached over 100mph in the southern United States, tearing through homes and leaving destruction in their paths.

The powerful storms battered South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 33 reports of tornadoes came in on Tuesday evening, stretching from South Carolina to Mississippi.

There were reports of two tornadoes in Georgia, resulting in one death.

The Bryan County Coroner confirmed the death but did not provide details about the victim or how they died.

Bryan County first responders said the twisters trapped several people in their homes.

Images on social media showed the devastation from the storms, including houses torn apart and trees uprooted in Pembroke.

Other photos showed overturned cars and power poles ripped from the ground.

TEXAS CHAOS

The second death was reported in Whitehouse, Texas, when a tree toppled onto the home of WM Soloman, 71.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley announced Soloman’s death and said trees fell on at least four other homes in the city.

Winds in the area were measured at 100 mph during the worst phase of the front, the mayor said.

The powerful storm came after several Texas counties were slammed with severe thunderstorms and strong winds on Monday evening, leaving at least one dead.

MISSISSIPPI STORMS

Dozens of tornadoes touched down in several states with video capturing the moment a tornado reportedly blasted through Mississippi.

The video from the Mississippi Department of Transportation shows what appears to be a tornado making its way through Newton.

The footage shows strong winds and heavy rain ripping through a parking lot in the town.

According to the National Weather Service, four EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the Newton area.

