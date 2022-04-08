ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Jackson joins the billionaire's club: Director behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit makes Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Filmmaker Peter Jackson is officially a billionaire.

The 61-year-old director and producer, known for helming the wildly successful Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie franchises, has estimated net worth of $1.97billion (US$1.5billion).

This has earned him a ranking of 1,929 on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people, reports Variety Australia.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson (pictured) is officially a billionaire reports Variety Australia, ranking 1,929 on Forbes list of the world's wealthiest business people after selling  his stake in his special effects studio empire WETA last year - he reputedly worth 1.97 billion (US$1.5 billion)

Key to Jackson's surge to billionaire status was the sale of the Oscar winner's Wellington-based WETA studios last year for $1.28billion (US$975million).

Jackson and his partner Fran Walsh, 63, owned a 60 per cent stake in the company, a special effects empire, before selling it to 3D gaming giant Unity Software.

WETA's creators contributed to some of the world's most successful films and TV shows of the past 20 years, including the Plant of the Apes reboot, HBO's Game of Thrones and James Cameron's Avatar.

His way: The fiercely independent New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson seen here on set of the Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012 - he brought Hollywood to Wellington making a string of blockbusters and amassing a fortune in the process

Beginning his career in the 1980s on low-budget films made on weekends, Jackson has collaborated closely with Walsh, who has written most of his projects.

Jackson's own box-office career is spectacular, and he ranks as the third most-successful director of all time.

The New Zealander, who has always based his operations in Wellington, collected three Oscars in 2004, including best film and best director, for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Jackson and his life partner Fran Walsh, 63 owned a 60 per cent stake in the WETA a special effects empire before selling it to 3D gaming giant Unity Software in 2021 for a whopping $1.28 billion (US$975 million) the couple are seen here in London in 2014 at the premiere of The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies - Walsh has written most of Jackson's projects

His best-known films include the 2005 remake of the 1933 classic King Kong, the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003) and The Hobbit trilogy (2012-2014).

Jackson, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, helped boost the career of an 18-year-old Kate Winslet when he cast her in 1994's Heavenly Creatures, her first major role.

Known for taking on ambitious projects, Jackson recently spent fours years searching through 60 hours of behind-the-scenes film material in order to complete the hit Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

WETA Special Effects Studio in Wellington New Zealand: WETA's creators contributed to some of the world's most successful films and TV shows of the past twenty years including the Plant of the Apes re-boot, HBO's Game of Thrones and Avatar from Titanic creator James Cameron
Director Peter Jackson and partner Fran Walsh helped boost the career of a 18 year-old Kate Winslet who starred in Heavenly Creatures in 1994 (pictured) her first major role

