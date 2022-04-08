ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Both KHS soccer teams to play in regionals this Friday

 4 days ago
KILGORE, Texas — Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and one school has two teams representing in the tournament. "It's great at school. We're bringing 11 buses to Rose Stadium Friday. 500 of our staff...

Tyler, TX
