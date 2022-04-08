ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family searches for missing woman last seen in Downtown Memphis

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is desperately searching for answers after months of not hearing from 32-year-old Mary Jackson.

Memphis Police say she was last seen downtown on March 28.

Jackson is a former University of Memphis women’s basketball player.

“She was really likable, sociable type of person,” her father, James Jackson, said on Thursday.

Mary Jackson Family photo

Jackson said it’s been months since anyone in his family heard from her. And last week, he decided it was time to file a missing person report.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking. I’ve managed to raise these six kids as a single dad and to have my daughter come up missing,” he said.

Jackson said the timing of her disappearance is sketchy since it’s around a time she was set to testify in a trial.

“The prosecutor told me it was involving some kind of abduction and some kind of assault, related to something in that area and they needed her there to prosecute this person. I wasn’t clear if she was the victim or a witness,” he said.

Mary Jackson Family photo

Now, the family has come from near and far to help with the search.

Mary’s older sister, Jamie, said she took off work and drove 11 hours to Memphis from Milwaukee.

“I’m the oldest. I’m the oldest of six. Every time they in trouble or they need somebody to talk to, it’s always me and I haven’t heard from her. I can’t talk to her, I can’t let her know, Sis, we here,” she said.

Mary Jackson Family photo

The family said they are also in contact with law enforcement in Georgia and they’re planning to put together some reward money for anyone who has information.

If you have information, you’re encouraged to call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or the Missing Persons division at 901-636-4479.

