Guffey leads way in BAFC all-star game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Trimble senior Blake Guffey put together one final strong performance in a Tomcat uniform.

Guffey scored 24 points during last Friday’s Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Basketball Classic, held at Parkersburg South’s Rod Oldham Athletic Center.

The night featured girls’ and boys’ all-star games, pitting players from Ohio against West Virginia.

Guffey’s 24 points came on eight 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and a 5 of 7 effort from the foul line.

Guffey was also on the winning team, as Ohio’s boys defeated West Virginia 116-101.

Nelsonville-York’s Drew Carter played and scored three points. Logan’s Tegan Myers added seven points. South Gallia’s Brayden Hammond scored eight points.

Morgan’s Colin Janes was the Ohio MVP, also scoring 24 points. St. Mary’s Grant Barnhart was West Virginia’s MVP, scoring 26 points.

West Virginia edged Ohio in the girls’ competition, 56-55. The Ohio girls were coached by Vinton County mentor Brett Jones.

Warren’s Abbie Smith was Ohio’s MVP, as she scored 15 points.

Meigs’ Mallory Hawley scored eighth points, while Vinton County’s Tegan Bartoe added six points. Logan’s Brooklin Harris added four points.

Leslie Huffman, from Parkersburg Catholic, was the West Virginia MVP after she tallied nine points.

19th Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Basketball Classic at Parkersburg South’s Rod Oldham Athletic Center

GIRLS

West Virginia 56, Ohio 55

Ohio;13;15;16;11;—;55

W.Va.;11;19;10;16;—;56

OHIO (9-10)

Abbie Smith (Warren) 6 3-5 15, Brooklin Harris (Logan) 2 0-0 4, Allison Egnot (Caldwell) 0 0-0 0, Hannah Archer (Fort Frye) 3 0-0 8, Mackenzie Dalton (Fort Frye) 3 2-3 8, Ella Guthrie (Logan) 0 0-0 0, Lilly Franchino (Waterford) 0 0-0 0, Tegan Bartee (Vinton County) 1 4-6 6, Sheridan Archer (Caldwell) 3 0-0 6, Mallory Hawley (Meigs) 3 2-3 8; TOTALS: 22 9-15 55; 3-point goals: H. Archer 2

WEST VIRGINIA (10-9)

Taylor McHenry (Gilmer County) 0 0-2 0, Lainie Ross (Parkersburg Catholic) 3 0-0 7, Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County) 1 2-2 5, Emma Taylor (Gilmer County) 1 0-0 2, Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic) 3 3-5 9, Savannah Cunningham (Calhoun County) 0 2-6 2, Hannah Wingrove (Parkersburg South) 2 1-2 7, Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County) 3 1-4 7, Lakyn Joy (Williamstown) 0 0-0 0, Caleigh Phillips 3 0-0 9, Josey Moore (St. Marys) 0 0-0 0, Skylar Bosley (Parkersburg South) 2 3-5 8; TOTALS: 18 12-26 56; 3-point goals: Phillips 3, Wingrove 2, Ross, Ferguson, Bosley 1

Shooting: O 22-74 (29.7%), W 18-76 (23.7%); 3-pointers: O 2-24, W 8-29; Rebounds: O 60 (Smith 14, S. Archer 9, Hawley 8, Dalton 6), W 61 (Ross 14, Ferguson 9, Bosley 6); Assists: O 8 (Bartoe, Dalton 3), W 13 (Huffman 4); Steals: O 14 (Dalton 4, Harris, Hawley 3), W 24 (Bosley 5, Huffman 4, McHenry 3); Turnovers: O 29, W 25

MVPs — Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Abbie Smith, Warren

3-point shootout: Hannah Archer (Fort Frye) champ; Josey Moore (St. Marys) runner-up

BOYS

Ohio 116, West Virginia 101

Ohio;30;18;33;35;—;116

WV;26;23;20;32;—;101

OHIO (7-12)

Tanner Bills (Frontier) 5 0-0 10, Drew Carter (Nelsonville-York) 1 0-0 3, Tegan Myers (Logan) 3 0-0 7, Blake Guffey (Trimble) 9 5-7 24, Jet Lori (Caldwell) 1 0-0 2, Mat Kowalsky (Caldwell) 2 0-0 4, Brayden Hammond (South Galia) 4 0-0 8, Tyler Kytta (Marietta) 9 1-2 18, Brayden Sallee (Warren) 5 1-2 12, Dennis Pettey (Warren) 2 0-0 4, Colin Janes (Morgan) 7 6-8 24; TOTALS: 47 13-19 116; 3-point goals: Carter 1, Myers 1, Guffey 1, Kytta 1, Sallee 1, Janes 4

WEST VIRGINIA (12-7)

Tyler Lanham (Wood County Christian) 1 2-2 4, Gavin Bosgraf (Williamstown) 2 2-4 7, Bryson Singer (Parkersburg) 3 0-0 6, Brandon Lawhon (St. Marys) 2 0-0 6, Ashton Mooney (Parkersburg South) 8 0-0 20, Trevor Williamson (Magnolia) 2 0-0 4, Sammy McCale (Parkersburg) 3 0-0 6, Waylon Moore (St. Marys) 1 4-4 6, Brady McMullen (Parkersburg South) 3 0-0 6, Caleb Strode (Tyler Consolidated) 3 0-0 8, Grant Barnhart (St. Marys) 10 0-1 26, Ashton Miller (Ravenswood) 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 39 8-11 101; 3-point goals: Barnhart 6, Mooney 4, Strode 2, Lawhon 2, Bosgraf 1

MVPs — Colin Janes, Morgan; Grant Barnhart, St. Marys

3-point shootout: Grant Barnhart (St. Marys) champ; Colin Janes (Morgan) runner-up

Dunk contest: Bryson Singer (Parkersburg) champ; Mat Kowalsky (Caldwell) runner-up