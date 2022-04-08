ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Pretty damn lucky’: Fox News’ Benjamin Hall gives update after Ukraine attack

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously wounded after he was shot outside Kyiv while reporting on the war in Ukraine, said he is feeling “pretty damn lucky” to be alive despite losing limbs in the conflict.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Hall tweeted along with a photo of himself Thursday evening.

Hall wore an eyepatch over his left eye as he smiled from a hospital bed.

Hall was traveling inside of a vehicle on March 14 alongside cameraman and friend Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and a Ukrainian fixer, journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24 , when Russian troops opened fire on the car.

Fox News confirmed that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova died of their wounds. Hall was evacuated out of the country and transported to a hospital in Texas where he underwent several surgeries for his injuries.

Hall paid his respects to his two colleagues in another tweet on Thursday with a photo of Zakrzewski, who was reportedly a close friend to the journalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hcnub_0f2xh1Or00
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall said he lost “half a leg on one side and a foot on the other” as well as hand, eye and hearing injuries sustained while reporting in the Ukraine.Benjamin Hall/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImkxB_0f2xh1Or00 Hall was evacuated out of Ukraine and taken to a Texas hospital after Russian troops opened fire on his car.Benjamin Hall/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108uSX_0f2xh1Or00
Hall paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewskiand and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who were in the car with him during the attack but died.Fox News

“It’s been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day,” he wrote . “Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP”

Zakrzewski was a veteran conflict photographer, having worked for Fox in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. He helped Afghans who had worked for Fox News during the US military campaign in Afghanistan flee after the Taliban seized control, according to FNC CEO Suzanne Scott.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Navy veteran surgeon reveals heroic efforts to get injured Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine

An ex-US Navy trauma surgeon has revealed how he helped evacuate a wounded American reporter from Ukraine after a Russian artillery attack.Richard Jadick, who served in Iraq and was awarded the bronze star medal, said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he had been working in Poland for Save Our Allies, a charity which works to evacuate Americans from conflict zones.He was then scrambled to Kyiv to rescue Fox's British-born correspondent Benjamin Hall, 39, who was severely injured last week in an incident that also killed longtime photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukranian reporter Oleksandra 'Sasha'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out Of Ukraine, “Alert And In Good Spirits,” Fox News Says

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, seriously injured this week while reporting from Ukraine, is now out of the country, the network said. “Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staffers. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.” Scott did not provide additional details on his condition. On Tuesday, the network confirmed that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski  and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Military#Fox News#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss threatens to go after Putin following claims Ukrainian troops were hit by substance dropped from a drone that left them unable to breathe - just as Zelensky warned Moscow plans to use them

Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
POLITICS
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Nonprofit Group Helps Rescue Injured Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall From Ukraine

Sitting in front of cameras and bright lights while giving the local area, country, or even the world at large the daily news is a tough job. Add in traveling to a dangerous, war-torn country to do it and the job gets far more difficult. But news correspondents like Benjamin Hall are extremely dedicated. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to get the truth out there. Even it means putting themselves in harm’s way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy