‘Pretty damn lucky’: Fox News’ Benjamin Hall gives update after Ukraine attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously wounded after he was shot outside Kyiv while reporting on the war in Ukraine, said he is feeling “pretty damn lucky” to be alive despite losing limbs in the conflict.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Hall tweeted along with a photo of himself Thursday evening.

Hall wore an eyepatch over his left eye as he smiled from a hospital bed.

Hall was traveling inside of a vehicle on March 14 alongside cameraman and friend Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and a Ukrainian fixer, journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24 , when Russian troops opened fire on the car.

Fox News confirmed that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova died of their wounds. Hall was evacuated out of the country and transported to a hospital in Texas where he underwent several surgeries for his injuries.

Hall paid his respects to his two colleagues in another tweet on Thursday with a photo of Zakrzewski, who was reportedly a close friend to the journalist.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall said he lost “half a leg on one side and a foot on the other” as well as hand, eye and hearing injuries sustained while reporting in the Ukraine.Benjamin Hall/TwitterHall was evacuated out of Ukraine and taken to a Texas hospital after Russian troops opened fire on his car.Benjamin Hall/TwitterHall paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewskiand and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who were in the car with him during the attack but died.Fox News

“It’s been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day,” he wrote . “Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP”

Zakrzewski was a veteran conflict photographer, having worked for Fox in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. He helped Afghans who had worked for Fox News during the US military campaign in Afghanistan flee after the Taliban seized control, according to FNC CEO Suzanne Scott.