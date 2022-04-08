ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Water: New ways the state is meeting growing needs

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia has the most variable weather in...

www.abc10.com

WNCT

Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday. Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Big Frog 104

New York State Farmers Can Now Apply To Grow Marijuana

Farmers in New York State can begin to apply to grow cannabis starting today. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, S.8084-A/A.9283-A, on February 22, 2022, to allow certain farmers to start growing the crop this season. The law creates a new Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Cultivator license. Existing hemp farmers in New York State can apply for licenses beginning today, March 15, 2022, according to the Office of Cannabis Management. On March 10, the Cannabis Control Board approved the opening of the application process for Conditional Cultivators. The application period runs from March 15 until June 30. Farmers will have to meet certain requirements.
AGRICULTURE

