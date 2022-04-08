California Water: New ways the state is meeting growing needs

Farmers in New York State can begin to apply to grow cannabis starting today. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, S.8084-A/A.9283-A, on February 22, 2022, to allow certain farmers to start growing the crop this season. The law creates a new Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Cultivator license. Existing hemp farmers in New York State can apply for licenses beginning today, March 15, 2022, according to the Office of Cannabis Management. On March 10, the Cannabis Control Board approved the opening of the application process for Conditional Cultivators. The application period runs from March 15 until June 30. Farmers will have to meet certain requirements.

AGRICULTURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO