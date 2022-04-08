Sullivan man arrested for child pornography
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WANE)–It all started in November 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip to Indiana State Police about a Sullivan man possessing child pornography.Walkerton man arrested for child pornography
The tip grew into a full blown investigation, which led police to arrest 41 year old Justin Falconberry from Sullivan on Thursday.
According to Indiana State Police, Falconberry was charged with 1 count of possession of child pornography and 1 count of distributing child pornography.
Falconberry was arrested and taken to Sullivan County jail.
