Hope, AR

Hope middle school students hospitalized, 1 arrested

By Christa Swanson
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

HOPE, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – One student has been arrested after several middle schoolers were hospitalized in Hope Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, several students at Yerger Middle School ingested an unknown substance and became ill. Officials administered Narcan to one student at the scene. Four students were taken to Wadley Hospital for treatment.

A 12-year-old student was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. A detention hearing was held in juvenile court Thursday.

Hope Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday night they believe this is an isolated incident. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley contacted law enforcement, who searched the school for prohibited substances.

School officials encourage families to talk to their students about the dangers of prescription, non-prescription, and illegal drug use.

