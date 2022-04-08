Marysville edges Sutter, 1-0

In the last meeting as an out-of-section rivalry, the Marysville and Sutter Union High baseball teams engaged in a pitcher’s duel that the Indians edged out, 1-0, with a late run and complete-game from senior hurler Matthew Haggard.

Haggard threw 67 pitches, which head coach Bill Rollins broke down as about 10 pitches per inning, to silence the Sutter bats and win the last nonleague battle between the border county schools.

Next year, Sutter transitions to the Sac-Joaquin Section and will be a part of the expanded Pioneer Valley League with area foes Marysville, Lindhurst and Wheatland.

“We are looking forward to the new challenge,” Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said.

As for the early look against Marysville, leader of this year’s PVL and winners of 12 straight games, Peterson liked his team’s effort against a solid club.

Peterson said the challenge was real against a hurler like Haggard, who can locate multiple pitches in the last five feet before it reaches the hitter.

“We have seen him before, he is a good pitcher and he threw well today,” Peterson said. “Sometimes you tip your hat (as) they were better by the slimmest of margins.”

Haggard used his late breaking repertoire to record the third out via strikeout in top of the fifth and sixth innings – the latter with a runner in scoring position. Haggard, with Logan Yacavace leading away from second base, buckled down and got Sutter’s Andrew Hanson to swing and miss on an offspeed pitch for the third out, keeping the game scoreless.

Then in the home half of the sixth inning, Jaxon Finley reached on a hit by pitch and scored from second on a single from Darius Jacobs that trickled off the Sutter second baseman’s glove into right field, enabling Finley to cross successfully for the game’s only run.

Haggard did the rest with another shutdown inning, outside of a single by Connor Babler, to put the finishing touches on Marysville’s 12th straight win.

“A complete game (on) 67 pitches, you don’t see that very often,” Rollins said. “He pitches to contact very well. He has a lot of late movement in the last five feet with multiple pitches, so he gets a lot of balls off the end of the bat or runs it in on the hands.”

Marysville (15-2) returns to league today (Friday) to take on Foothill on the road at 4 p.m. Sutter (12-3) is at Oroville today at 4 p.m. in a Butte View League contest.