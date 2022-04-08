ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples gym owner hope to bring all-stars to Southwest Florida

By Sean Barie
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — From his gym in Naples, Jackyson Bazile is living out his dream by helping others achieve theirs because Bazile is no stranger to striving for lofty goals.

“For me personally I always have to remember my roots and where I came from with nothing,” said Bazile.

Born in Haiti, Bazile and his family moved to Naples when he was still young.

“It was like a whole culture shock to me,” remembers Bazile.

At the time he didn’t know a word of English.

The language he did speak, though, was sports.

Bazile’s first love was soccer but quickly learned that Naples was a football town when he joined the varsity team at Naples High School.

From humble beginnings, Bazile has carved a life and career in sports for himself and it came to a realization when he opened his gym Prime Fitness and Sports Training.

“I never dreamed of having my own space,” he said. “A kid comes from Haiti with nothing to be able to open up a gym, that’s a God thing. It’s not me.”

After working at a YMCA and then training under other well-known athletic trainers, Bazile went off on his own six years ago trying to train the stars of tomorrow.

One of those stars, former Naples High and Tennessee football player Tyler Bird, found their way back home to train specifically with Bazile.

“Just by his coaching and mentorship, he’s always on you and trying to get you better,” said Bird.

And since going off on his own Bazile has also attracted some A-list level talent like Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Noah Gray and Red Sox gold glove outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

“These guys are counting on me,” said Bazile. “Although they made it, now I’m the one that’s having to train these guys to help them get better.”

And though Bazile still enjoys coaching local talent he is aiming for his gym to be the next destination for the world’s best right here in Naples.

“I want to continue to grow where I get to train more pro athletes because at the end of the day I love that.”

