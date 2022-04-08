ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Demand for at-home storm shelters increasing

By Lauren Jackson
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During severe weather threats, you’ve heard WBRC’s First Alert Weather Team tell you many times to get into your safe space or to a shelter, and one local company said they are now seeing an increase in demand for at-home shelters. Steve Swalley...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Edwards family hunkers down in storm shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
EDWARDS, MS
KTRE

Crockett family displaced after storm damages home

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Numerous East Texans were affected by Monday night’s storms that sent trees flying into homes and knocked power out for many people. “All of a sudden it went like really windy and then extremely quiet. My 10-year-old, Joyce, started screaming ‘everybody get in the tub,’” said Shalynda Deane, who is now in search of a new home after the tornado destroyed theirs.
CROCKETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Wbrc#First Alert Weather Team#Vulcan Storm Shelters
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy