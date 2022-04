Participants will enjoy two full sessions of talks and performances, separated by a snack break. Immanual Joseph presents “The Me in You - A Compassion Recipe.” Our long-term survival as a species depends on our ability to be compassionate to each other. Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson will lead “How helping dolphins may just save the world” and Jacques-Pierre Cole will address an age old question, “Why can’t I stop thinking?” in his talk. Speakers and performers will be available during the break and after the event to engage with participants one-on-one.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO