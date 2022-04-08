UPDATE National Weather Service Issues Flood Advisory for New York City until April 8 at Noon

Effective: 2022-03-17 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following independent cities, City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth, City of Suffolk and City of Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk State University, Ocean View, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Kempsville, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Ghent, Cradock, Western Branch, Norfolk NAS, Norview and Bowers Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
