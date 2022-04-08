ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

UPDATE National Weather Service Issues Flood Advisory for New York City until April 8 at Noon

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for New York which is in effect until Friday, April 8, at noon. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in southeast New York, including in the The Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester, and in portions of southern Connecticut like...

www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Tornado warning issued by National Weather Service for Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. on March 21. Included in this area are Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto and Taylor. The warning was upgraded from a tornado watch that afternoon, and Round Rock was dropped from the warning just after the city confirmed that a tornado touched down on I-35 and SH 45.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following county, Moore. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 734 AM EDT, Emergency management reported flooding along Chapin Rd in Aberdeen heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Pinebluff.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

National Weather Service issues Fire Watch for Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a countywide Fire Weather Watch for six Lowcountry counties. Officials say the public should postpone outdoor burning citing the increased potential for fires to spread rapidly due to low relative humidity and gusty winds. The watch includes the following counties: Charleston County Colleton County Georgetown County […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following county and independent cities, City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson and York. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Hampton, Langley AFB, Christopher Newport University, Hampton University, Patrick Henry Field, Seaford, Northampton, Tabb, Beaconsdale, Buckroe Beach, Fort Monroe, Denbigh, Grand View, Langley View, Messick, Hilton Village, Dare, Raleigh Terrace and Plum Tree Island Refuge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YORK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Cars
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
PIEDMONT, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Emporia, Greensville, Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: City of Emporia; Greensville; Southampton; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Emporia, Greensville, Southampton and Sussex. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 303 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Dahlia, Jarratt, Green Plain, Barley, Grizzard, Emporia Airport, Mason, Lanes Corner, Emporia Reservoir, Gray, Hilda, Yale, Brink, Turners Crossroads, Slates Corner and Lumberton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following independent cities, City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth, City of Suffolk and City of Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk State University, Ocean View, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Kempsville, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Ghent, Cradock, Western Branch, Norfolk NAS, Norview and Bowers Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Weather Gov#Extreme Weather#The Norwood News#Fordham#University Heights
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.5 N/A Minor 20/12 PM 5.1 0.4 0.5 N/A None 21/12 AM 5.5 0.8 0.4 N/A Minor 21/12 PM 5.1 0.4 0.6 N/A None 22/01 AM 5.6 0.9 0.5 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy