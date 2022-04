WILKES-BARRE — On March 11 the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) hosted a breakfast networking mixer for its staff and board of directors to welcome 10 new members to the board. Also, at the mixer the NEPIRC recognized Dale Parmenteri, vice president of consulting operations, who is retiring at the end of the month after eight and a half years with the organization.

