Mankato support group aims to help others in similar situations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of women who sometimes feel like they’ve been written off from society are gathering for help and healing, in what’s a one-of-a-kind support group.
What happens in the group may seem intense. Bellis is a nonprofit were mothers who’ve lost custody of their children can find support, and it’s based right here in Minneapolis.
“I get calls from Maine, California, Missouri, Georgia, saying could the women in my community be part of this,” executive director Jenny Eldredge said. “Typically, it involves addiction, domestic violence, mental health, incarceration, just layers of trauma.”
That was the case for Megan from...
