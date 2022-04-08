Mankato support group aims to help others in similar situations

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Theater has been a monument to the community since 1939. Today it acts as a window to another time in American history. “So the theater was built in 1939, and in 1986 it closed for five years. Then in 1991, it reopened and the reason it did is because they were trying to decide what to do with the theater because it had been closed for five years. Well my dad, who at the time was the president and CEO of Christensen Communications decided the theater needed to remain a theater,” said Glen Christensen of the Madelia Theater.

MADELIA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO