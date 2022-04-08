Woman arrested for suspicion of DUI following deadly crash Thursday in Fresno County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman was killed and a driver was arrested following a crash on northbound I-5 near Fort Tejon Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:01 p.m. the CHP said the driver lost control while headed to the escape ramp and...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Troopers arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on I-215 while also intoxicated, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The Oregon resident was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to a probable cause statement, a trooper...
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15. According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
LEMOORE, Calif. — Two men and one woman were arrested after a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road led a deputy to find meth inside. The Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Office pulled over to assist two cars dealing with some car trouble as one of the vehicles ran out of gas near 18th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard on Tuesday.
UNION, S.C. — A woman has died after a car crash in Union County, according to Union County Coroner William Holcombe. The crash took place at US-176 and Farrow Road at approximately 11:25 a.m., according to Master Trooper J.G. Miller from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said, a...
A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in identifying a man wanted for asking a woman for her phone number and for sexual acts, then followed her as she drove off. The county employee was walking near L. and...
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A standoff that began hours ago at a home on Carol Avenue, near Clinton and Marks Avenues, is now over. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Cerda, 24, was arrested Tuesday after multiple agencies were calling for his surrender at a relative’s home in Fresno.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in a rural area of Fresno County on Friday, according to the CHP. Officers say the incident took place around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Jensen and Marks avenues, west of Fresno. According to the CHP, the driver of a Chevrolet […]
A Roseville man is in custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor and leaving him bleeding in the street. Police officials say the shooting on Meier Street stemmed from “an ongoing neighbor trouble.”
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County District Attorney announced a guilty verdict of a 22-year-old man in connection to a 2017 murder. According to the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia, Noah Fox shot and killed a 19-year -old man during a drug robbery. At the time of...
FRESNO, Calif. — A 16-year-old was stabbed during a confrontation that turned into a carjacking late Tuesday night at a gas station in southeast Fresno, according to police. Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said officers were called to the area of Maple and McKinley Avenues around 10:00 p.m., where they found a man with a puncture wound to the arm.
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after police say he shot and killed both of his parents in Fresno. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home on N. 10th St. near Cedar and Bullard Avenues in Fresno. When Fresno police officers...
