ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Cani’s artwork blooms clearly

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser. The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The...

www.urbanacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urbana Citizen

Bloemhard’s art inspired by proposal

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser. The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The tongue-in-cheek...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Dulebohn’s art: Student tames cicada

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser. The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The tongue-in-cheek...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Donay, Mr. Redlegs and Johnny Bench

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser. The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The tongue-in-cheek...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Brandeberry’s art inspired by family

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser. The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The tongue-in-cheek...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Urbana, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
Urbana Citizen

Painting demo and book signing is April 28

On April 28 at 3 p.m., artist and writer, Robert Kroeger, will come to the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum (CCHS) to demonstrate his technique for creating portraits of barns made from his sketches and photos of barns he located in Ohio. The painting produced in the demonstration will be raffled off. At that same event, he will sign his book “Historic Barns of Ohio” wherein he painted a barn located in each county in Ohio, and wrote an essay on each.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Your artwork could be featured in the library’s next coloring book

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nationwide celebration of libraries is around the corner, and the Allen County Public Library is getting our community involved. National Library Week is April 3 through April 9, and with it comes an opportunity to remember the importance of libraries and the purpose they serve in communities.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOP

Cherry Blossom Festival’s ‘Bloom Cam’ returns

As D.C.’s cherry blossoms inch closer to peak bloom along the Tidal Basin, the Trust for the National Mall said Thursday it’s bringing back its Bloom Cam. The nonprofit, in partnership with the National Park Service and EarthCam, will once again provide a 24/7 live, real-time view of the more than 3,700 cherry trees as they blossom into an array of pinks and whites.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Urbana Citizen

For Johnny Appleseed, every day was Earth Day

The public is invited to the Johnny Appleseed Society and Johnny Appleseed Foundation Earth Day Celebration and Memorial Tree Planting at the site of The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum on Saturday, April 23 (the day after Earth Day) from 10 a.m. to noon. Rain date is Sunday, April...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Spring events planned at Piatt

WEST LIBERTY – The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation kicks off its 2022 season with April events at Piatt Castle located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours on weekends beginning on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, April 17, a 90-minute historical holiday event celebrating Easter Customs begins at 4 p.m. when the Castle closes. Participants will hide eggs on the lawn and later search for eggs hidden by others. Between hide and hunt, families can view historical Easter cards and make their own, play egg games from other countries, participate in an egg roll and egg toss, and share their own family customs. Tickets for tours or the Historical Easter Customs event are available on site or on-line.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Triad Alumni Banquet to be held on June 11

NORTH LEWISBURG – The annual Triad Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 11 at The Lodge at Brush Lake (8371 Brush Lake Road, Woodstock). Savory, salty, and sweet appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 2 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m., with lots of social time, but also annual scholarships awarded and door prizes. The classes of 2022, 1997 and 1972, as well as the oldest lady and gentleman graduates present, will be honored.
WOODSTOCK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy