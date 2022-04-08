ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch Our 'Ahead Of The Storm' Weather Special

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

At News On 6, keeping you safe has been a big part of our...

www.news9.com

State
Oklahoma State
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS42.com

Weather Aware For Wednesday Storms

We’ve got a fantastic few days of weather ahead, but the CBS 42 Storm Team is already looking ahead to our next round of storms Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures steadily increase through the first half of next week ahead of a cold front that moves through Wednesday. We reach the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Storms coming mid week and a cold weekend ahead

Judge denies teenagers request for new sentence in …. Gov. Justice signs bill banning abortions based on …. Mason County man charged in Tudor’s Biscuit World …. Catlettsburg community grieves loss of marine killed …. Busy construction season underway. Severe Weather Awareness Week: StormTracker 13 Advantages. Where is the...
CHARLESTON, WV
KSLA

Great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Issued As Dynamic Storm System Rolls Our Way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching an enhanced risk of severe storms across most of NTX (3 out of 5 on the severe scale); greatest risk for severe is from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wind Advisory in effect from noon-7 p.m. today for locations along/east of I-35. Heavy rainfall at times over next 24 hours– keep in mind we have extreme draught across most of the Metroplex so this rain is a very big deal to say the least (1-3″ of rain across NTX with highest totals falling east of I-35). (credit: CBS 11 Weather) The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Heat, humidity & storms ahead

Clouds increase overnight along with the humidity. After a warm and muggy start to the day, expect a very warm and breezy day. There will be a chance for afternoon and evening rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Fantastic weather ahead of a weekday warmup

Our weather conditions will feel very similar to Saturday, with slightly weaker wind speeds. A gradual warm-up will place our high temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Tuesday. Today’s occasional gusts of wind will make for a moderate chop on our bays. Additionally, the pairing...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX21News.com

Delays & closures roll in ahead of storm system

COLORADO SPRINGS — With a round of snow and heavy rain expected to move into the Pikes Peak region Wednesday night into Thursday, notifications regarding closures and delays have begun rolling into the FOX21 newsroom. The following delays/closures will be in effect on Thursday, March 17. Schools. Academy District...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Storms & Asthma

There is no doubt that some of you can tell when a storm is approaching by the way your body feels. Aches, pains and other physical signs appear when the weather is about to change. Now, studies indicate that thunderstorms may have an effect on asthma. Canadian scientists have released...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Spring Storm Day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The season of rebirth turned warm and dry to start this week as high pressure bathed our region in the finery of spring. While we basked in 70 degree arid warmth, a new storm pattern has plagued the Plains and the Deep South with 2 days of severe weather. Those areas are braving everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to howling winds. Among the hardest hit region near Dallas and through New Orleans. That same storm system will send a wave of moisture our way on Wednesday and with it will come the first risk of heavy thunder this season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers, Storms Ahead Of Cold Front’s Arrival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a clear weekend with cooler temperatures. Thursday remains muggy as highs climb towards the upper 80s. Rain is possible in the early afternoon ahead of a cold front that will sweep through South Florida overnight. Breezy conditions will prevail through the day and rip currents are possible. In addition to brief afternoon showers, downpours can be expected as the cold front passes after 12 a.m. Friday, but will likely clear by sunrise. On the back end of the cold front, dry and cool conditions in the morning will be left. Morning temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50’s inland, lower 60’s on the coast.
MIAMI, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Quiet Monday, storms ahead for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Monday morning is starting cool and crisp, around 50, but it will warm up quickly as the day goes along. Lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s for Monday afternoon. No rain today, but a southeast breeze picks up in the afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
WJLA

It's officially spring! What's ahead for our weather this week?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Like clockwork, cherry blossom season has arrived. With well over 2,500 trees around the tidal basin in the puffy white stage, peak bloom is expected this week. With a limited window for optimal viewing, weather always plays a big role in terms of crowds and how...
WASHINGTON, DC

