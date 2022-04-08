Watch Our 'Ahead Of The Storm' Weather Special

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a clear weekend with cooler temperatures. Thursday remains muggy as highs climb towards the upper 80s. Rain is possible in the early afternoon ahead of a cold front that will sweep through South Florida overnight. Breezy conditions will prevail through the day and rip currents are possible. In addition to brief afternoon showers, downpours can be expected as the cold front passes after 12 a.m. Friday, but will likely clear by sunrise. On the back end of the cold front, dry and cool conditions in the morning will be left. Morning temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50’s inland, lower 60’s on the coast.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO