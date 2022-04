When Leia Jospé decided she needed to buy a car, as millions of Americans did during the pandemic, she didn’t go to a dealer, or turn to one of the many used car startups that have been peppering Instagram with ads. Instead, the NYC-based photographer and videographer went to her friends at New Day Motor Club, a loose collective of downtown creatives united by their surprising love for some of the ugliest cars in the world. New Day specializes specifically in beaters—as in, vehicles with thrashed bodywork and maxed-out odometers—from one of the objectively worst eras of automobile design, the ’90s. Cars that most drivers coming of age today have never heard of: Geo Trackers, Ford Festivas, Suzuki Sidekicks, and other diminutive relics with soft, curvy bodies and tiny engines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO