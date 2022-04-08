ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MLB fans could not get enough of Joey Votto and Ozzie Albies’s wholesome mic’d up exchange

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Joey Votto and Ozzie Albies is the duo we never knew we needed in our lives.

On Opening Day on Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds were in town visiting the reigning World Series champions in the Atlanta Braves to kick off the season. Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto was mic’d up for the occasion with the game being on national television, also for a bit of fun because it’s Opening Day!

Baseball fans were treated to a delightful exchange between Votto and Ozzie Albies midway through the fourth inning. With Albies on first, Votto started talking to the broadcast team, looping his opponent in on the action, which resulted in an adorably wholesome moment as the Braves second baseman said hello to the audience at home.

How awesome is that? Not only that, Albies approved of Votto getting a diamond tooth!

Baseball fans were absolutely enamored with this duo, which we absolutely need more of as soon as possible.

