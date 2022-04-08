Bakersfield native Jacen Roberson to play minor league baseball for Visalia Rawhide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Garces Memorial High School and Cal State Bakersfield centerfielder Jacen Roberson will be playing minor league baseball in the Central Valley this season.

Drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the former All-Big West outfielder will start his first full year of professional baseball with the Visalia Rawhide.

17 News caught up with the Bakersfield native Thursday.

