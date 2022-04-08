ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute South Tennis beats West Vigo

By Omar Tellow
 4 days ago

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves tennis squad defeated West Vigo 4-1 on Thursday evening. Here are the match results:

1 singles Sarah Rowe (THS) def Ellie Easton (WV) 6-1, 6-1
2 singles Avery Lasecki (WV) def Aja Irish (THS) 6-1, 6-4
3 singles Jordan Miller (THS) def Allie Lasecki ( WV) 6-2, 6-3
1 doubles Ayden Zinkovich/Savannah Semmler (THS) def Maddie Bradbury/Abigail Meehan (WV) 6-1, 6-2
2 doubles Sydney Williams/Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def Lilly Wrin/Lilly Vester (WV)  6-0, 6-0

JV won 7-0 with 2 more incomplete JV matches due to rain.

