Terre Haute South Tennis beats West Vigo
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves tennis squad defeated West Vigo 4-1 on Thursday evening. Here are the match results:
1 singles Sarah Rowe (THS) def Ellie Easton (WV) 6-1, 6-1
2 singles Avery Lasecki (WV) def Aja Irish (THS) 6-1, 6-4
3 singles Jordan Miller (THS) def Allie Lasecki ( WV) 6-2, 6-3
1 doubles Ayden Zinkovich/Savannah Semmler (THS) def Maddie Bradbury/Abigail Meehan (WV) 6-1, 6-2
2 doubles Sydney Williams/Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def Lilly Wrin/Lilly Vester (WV) 6-0, 6-0
JV won 7-0 with 2 more incomplete JV matches due to rain.
