Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Watt have wholesome Twitter exchange full of compliments

There’s no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Watt are two of the more successful people ever to grace their fields.

For her work on Seinfeld and Veep, among other things, Louis-Dreyfus is the arguable greatest comedic actress ever (this side of Lucille Ball). She’s one of the funniest people ever to grace the silver or medium-sized screen.

Meanwhile, Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and (likely) future Hall of Famer.

Okay, no disrespect to Watt, but Louis-Dreyfus has the clear edge in overall cultural influence and tangible merits. By miles. It’s not even debatable. She’s so talented that she undoubtedly receives unprompted compliments all the time.

Even from people like Watt, who couldn’t help but tweet his love for the actress’s work as Vice President Selina Meyer on Veep.

Yes, Justin James. It is a perfect American satire executed to perfection. You are correct, sir.

Of course, whenever a person with Watt’s reach (over 5.6 million Twitter followers) tweets about someone else famous, it’s bound to get attention. Like, say, Louis-Dreyfus — who couldn’t help but reciprocate Watt’s compliment of her work with praise of his work.

Ah, the “yet.” There’s the rub.

Whereas Watt may never play a political figure to perfection, I wouldn’t put a limit on what the 61-year-old Louis-Dreyfus can accomplish if she puts her mind to it. I can’t be the only one who thinks that she could match Watt’s sack numbers if she donned the pads right now.

What, in all honesty, could stop the comedic legend?