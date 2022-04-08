ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Watt have wholesome Twitter exchange full of compliments

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iMhD_0f2xa0Gf00

There’s no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Watt are two of the more successful people ever to grace their fields.

For her work on Seinfeld and Veep, among other things, Louis-Dreyfus is the arguable greatest comedic actress ever (this side of Lucille Ball). She’s one of the funniest people ever to grace the silver or medium-sized screen.

Meanwhile, Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and (likely) future Hall of Famer.

Okay, no disrespect to Watt, but Louis-Dreyfus has the clear edge in overall cultural influence and tangible merits. By miles. It’s not even debatable. She’s so talented that she undoubtedly receives unprompted compliments all the time.

Even from people like Watt, who couldn’t help but tweet his love for the actress’s work as Vice President Selina Meyer on Veep.

Yes, Justin James. It is a perfect American satire executed to perfection. You are correct, sir.

Of course, whenever a person with Watt’s reach (over 5.6 million Twitter followers) tweets about someone else famous, it’s bound to get attention. Like, say, Louis-Dreyfus — who couldn’t help but reciprocate Watt’s compliment of her work with praise of his work.

Ah, the “yet.” There’s the rub.

Whereas Watt may never play a political figure to perfection, I wouldn’t put a limit on what the 61-year-old Louis-Dreyfus can accomplish if she puts her mind to it. I can’t be the only one who thinks that she could match Watt’s sack numbers if she donned the pads right now.

What, in all honesty, could stop the comedic legend?

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s. The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

This Moment Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Fans Squealing

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people are beginning to look back on the most significant moments of the last two years, and we can't leave out this charged moment between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. In September of 2020 the two participated in a virtual table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with several other A-list stars. When Aniston called Pitt "cute" in the script, some thought they saw him blush, signaling an echo of their fan-favorite real-life romance.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seinfeld#Veep#Jjwatt
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Radcliffe requested a makeover before starring alongside Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in The Lost City

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he requested a makeover before starring alongside Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.Speaking of his appearance in the film, the 32-year-old actor said: “This is 100 per cent the best I have ever looked on camera.“I went in and was like ‘guys, I am in a film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, you need to do something about this face and the hair’,” he told the hosts of Magic Radio Breakfast.“So, they gave me a very very nice haircut which I still have, it is just how I look now,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Inside the Return of ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Live Audience Taping

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 759 nights since “The Daily Show” had an in-person studio audience — or, as one viewer categorized it, two years and almost one month exactly since what should have been a great 2020 spring break. A live studio audience for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” returned for the hit nightly political satire series April 11 — the first following the March 13, 2020, pandemic shutdowns. “Oh man, I’ve missed you guys,” host Noah told the audience. “And I’m so sorry that we were separated for two years. In hindsight, I...
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy