Mobile, AL

DEA sends out warning as Fentanyl mass overdoses are on the rise

By Lee Peck
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fentanyl mass overdoses are at an all-time high as dealers lace drugs with the highly-addictive opioid. Users have no idea they’re taking the deadly drug, and deaths from it are accelerating out of control. The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out an urgent warning....

