Pittsburgh, PA

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Shuts out Pittsburgh

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Shesterkin stopped all 30 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

UPI News

Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds

April 12 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is suspended, without pay, for four games for his recent cross-check to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, the NHL announced. The league's department of player safety announced the suspension Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the second period...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Placed on bereavement list

Brebbia was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

