ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video shows the shocking moment when a DHL cargo plane split in 2 after making an emergency landing

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42e3B6_0f2xZKj300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBxjX_0f2xZKj300
A DHL cargo plane was seen snapping into two pieces after making an emergency landing at the Juan Santa Maria international airport in Costa Rica.

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images

  • A shocking video has emerged of a DHL cargo plane breaking cleanly in two on an airport runway.
  • The plane made an emergency landing at the Juan Santa Maria international airport in Costa Rica.
  • It was seen taxiing, then coming to an abrupt halt before its fuselage seemingly snapped in two.

A DHL plane split cleanly in two after it skidded off the runway and came to an abrupt halt at the Juan Santa Maria international airport in Costa Rica.

Video of the incident, which happened around 10 am. local time on Thursday, shows the plane skidding along the runway, taxiing and turning, then coming to a stop. As the plane stopped, its fuselage appeared to crumble, breaking the craft into separate pieces — its body, and its tail wing.

Other videos from the scene showed the plane being doused with water by firefighters.

Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica's civil aviation authority, told The Guardian that the aircraft was bound for Guatemala but encountered a failure in its hydraulic system. Its pilots requested to turn back and make an emergency landing after some 35 miles of travel, per The Guardian .

DHL confirmed in a statement to Insider that a DHL Boeing 757-200 plane with the tail number JOS2716 had indeed "sustained damage" during its landing at the Costa Rican airport.

"We are pleased to report that the crew were physically unharmed in the incident. One crew member underwent medical checks as a precaution," wrote the DHL spokesperson. "We are coordinating with the airport authorities on moving the aircraft from the area near the runway."

DHL also told Insider that the runway has since reopened and airport operations have resumed. The spokesperson added that an investigation is underway to find out what happened.

A representative for Boeing referred Insider to DHL's statement on the incident.

According to The Guardian, around 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo flights were impacted by the closure of the airport, which re-opened five hours after the crash.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Miley Cyrus' Plane Struck and Damaged By Lightning, Makes Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus encountered a terrifying experience after her plane got struck by lightning, damaging the aircraft and forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. Miley was on her way to Asunción, Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival Tuesday when her plane was caught in a severe storm ... hit by a lightning strike. You hear the screams as the bolt hits the wing.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhl#Costa Rica#Emergency Landing#Guatemala#Traffic Accident#Afp#Getty
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
deseret.com

Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Insider

Insider

355K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy